Super surreal: Ex-Gophers ride ‘crazy’ adventure with Bucs

Johnson was speaking at the same time. Somewhere in Minneapolis, Gophers coach P.J. Fleck had to be thinking of splicing together all the “crazies” for a Ski-U-Mah recruiting infomercial. (Linebacker Damien Wilson, a Gopher from 2013-14, is also in the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs.)

“We just be playing ball,” Johnson said. “But we’re like, ‘We’re really here.’ It’s crazy. We’ll have moments when we’re in disbelief a little bit.”

There also was some news broken Wednesday regarding the ankle injury that kept Winfield out of the NFC Championship Game victory over the Packers.

When a reporter asked Winfield how his ankle was, he answered without a tap dance or a deferral to the head coach.

“The ankle is feeling good and I am going to play in the game,” Winfield said. “So it’s not really anything I need to think about. It’s 100 percent go.”

Chances are he’d give it a go if it were only 10 percent. After all, his dad played 198 games over 14 seasons, including nine with the Vikings (2004-12), and never made the Super Bowl. The closest he came was the overtime loss in the NFC Championships Game at New Orleans 11 years ago.