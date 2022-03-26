Sullivan 'excited' to join Vikings

Chandon Sullivan has seen some of the comments since he bolted Friday from the Packers to the Vikings, and he just shrugs them off.

“Some fans say I’m a traitor but they’ve got to understand, we don’t pick ourselves, the GM (does),’’ Sullivan said Saturday in a phone interview. “(The comments) are kind of funny, but it comes with the territory.”

Sullivan, a defensive back, signed a one-year deal with Minnesota after playing the past three seasons with Green Bay. He became the second Packers player in the past week to join the archrival Vikings. Last Tuesday, edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, who had been released by Green Bay in a salary-related move, signed a three-year, $42 million deal.

“I’m excited,’’ Sullivan said. “It’s kind of weird being actually a Vikings player now when for the last three seasons they’ve been my rival, but that’s just how the league works.’’

Sullivan said Denver also had interest and the Packers wanted to re-sign him, but he said “it was time to move on” and it was “just a better opportunity somewhere else.” Sullivan’s Green Bay defensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020 was Mike Pettine, now Minnesota’s assistant head coach under Kevin O’Connell.

When asked what sort of money he got, Sullivan did not give any figures and said incentives are involved. When asked if his deal could be in the range of $2 million to $3 million with incentives, Sullivan, who signed a $2.133 million restricted free-agent tender before last season, said, “Potentially.”

While the general belief is Sullivan will be Minnesota’s slot cornerback, replacing Mackensie Alexander, he said that won’t necessarily be the case.

“Wherever they need help,’’ he said. “Honestly, I’m a versatile player. Whether it’s slot, corner, helping at safety, I’m the man for the job. … They’re still trying to decide (where they want me). Right now, we’re going to see how the rest of free agency goes and how the draft goes. They just said I’m a guy they definitely want to add to the secondary.”

Sullivan said he could be a starting outside cornerback for the Vikings, who might have an opening for one, or “for sure” even a safety. The Vikings lost starting safety Xavier Woods in free agency, although Camryn Bynum could take over that role.

Sullivan, 25, said “it’s been a journey” since entering the NFL in 2018 with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State. He was a journalism major in college and might get into broadcasting after his playing career. He had a 3.84 grade-point average at Georgia State and was one of 12 finalists in 2017 for the William V. Campbell Trophy, considered college football’s Heisman Trophy for academics.

“That was one of my favorite accomplishments, just trying to the best student-athletic on and off the field,’’ he said.

In his three Green Bay seasons, Sullivan played in all 49 regular-season games. He didn’t get any starts in 2019 but started 10 games in each of the past two seasons.

Now, he’ll join Smith in helping to rebuild Minnesota’s defense. He has been exchanging texts with the pass rusher and said “he’s definitely going to add tenacity to the defense.”

“This is a new beginning, new coaches, new general manager (Kwesi Adofo-Mensah),” Sullivan said of joining the Vikings. “So I’m excited. They’re going to get a good player, a versatile player (with Sullivan), and hopefully we can get this rolling and turn this program around.”

