Suggs secures spot in Minnesota sports history

Several hours before he saw his NBA dreams realized in Thursday’s NBA draft, Jalen Suggs celebrated as fellow St. Paul-raised superstar Suni Lee shocked the world with her Olympic women’s gymnastics all-around gold medal in Tokyo.

“I’m so proud of her,” said Suggs, who sent his friend congratulatory texts. “To see her do that and now I get to come out and do this, it’s amazing.”

Thursday night was Suggs’ time to be in the spotlight. He became the highest NBA draft pick from Minnesota since Kevin McHale in 1980 by being taken fifth overall by the Orlando Magic.

The 6-4, 205-pound former Gonzaga and Minnehaha Academy point guard secured his place with Lee among the state’s top historical sports figures.

Ex-Gopher and Hibbing star Kevin McHale, who went No. 3 to the Boston Celtics four decades ago, was the only Minnesota-born player ever drafted into the NBA higher than Suggs, who hopes to inspire a younger generation of ballers in his home state.

“Just showing them that it’s possible,” Suggs said Thursday. “Showing them that through the hard work, the dedication, the faithfulness to perfect your craft that you can get here at the highest level. I’m a perfect example of it, coming from not much and just a hardworking, dedicated family.”