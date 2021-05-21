Sturm knows he can be effective

At this point of the playoffs last year, Nico Sturm was getting added to the lineup to jolt the Wild.
Now the rookie is experiencing the postseason from the get-go — anchoring a fourth line for the Wild that is still being relied upon in crucial moments against the Golden Knights, just like Sturm and his linemates were during the regular season.
“That’s what I want to prove in the playoffs, too, is that I can make a difference and be a staple in the lineup,” Sturm said ahead of Game 3 at Xcel Energy Center. “I know I played a couple games before last year, too, but this year was about trying to bring what I bring on a consistent basis and it’s no different now in the playoffs.”
While in Vegas, Sturm was used mostly in a defensive role.
Aside from taking shifts on the penalty kill, he and linemate Nick Bonino made 11 defensive-zone starts and Sturm was on the ice for 21 defensive-zone faceoffs; only Bonino had more (23) among Wild forwards.
“Just get the puck out, try to get faceoffs and get the pucks into their zone and into our scorers’ hands,” Sturm said “That’s kind of our job right now.”
But Sturm does have an offensive upside, contributing 11 goals in the regular season.
He also scored last year in the playoffs in Game 4 against Vancouver — Sturm’s first career NHL goal — after he made his postseason debut in Game 3. And that boost from the bottom of the lineup is exactly the kind of lift the Wild could use against Vegas.
“Last year I was very nervous obviously getting tossed in, especially in the middle of the series,” Sturm said “Now we’ve played [the Golden Knights] so many times and already played two playoff games against them, you know pretty much exactly what to expect.
“Now I know that our line can make a big difference out there. We have shown it all year. For us, it’s about trying to make a difference in the game.”
Same setupDespite scoring only twice in two games in Vegas, the Wild didn’t scramble its lineup ahead of Game 3 and started the same forward combinations.
“Hopefully by this time of year, you know what works,” coach Dean Evason said. “We look at the numbers and we communicate what the eye test tells us, and we like where our group is. We like how our team sets up.”
Home sweet home
Thursday was the Wild’s first home playoff game in more than three years — since April 17, 2018.
The Wild didn’t advance in 2019 and spent the postseason last year in a bubble in Edmonton.
Xcel Energy Center was at 25% capacity for Game 3, a crowd of 4,500 that was the largest the Wild has played in front of at home this season.
“You saw the first two games in Vegas now, how big the difference is with fans,” Sturm said. “I thought even when we played them at the end of the regular season here and made those comebacks, I thought the atmosphere was incredible. So, with so much on the line, it’s going to be a ton of fun to have them supporting us.”
Testing glitch
Vegas had to alter its travel plans to Minnesota on Wednesday for Games 3 and 4 after the Golden Knights received nine false positives for COVID-19.
Further testing came back negative, and an investigation revealed the initial results were erroneous. St. Louis also dealt with incorrect results.
“Obviously unbelievable concern and worry about what that means and what that’s going to look like for your team going forward,” Vegas coach Pete DeBoer said. “We waited around. I think once we heard that there was multiple teams in the same situation, I think we started to put two and two together and realized it was probably some type of lab error and that’s what it turned out to be. But it took us till later afternoon to clear it up.”