Sturm knows he can be effective

“Last year I was very nervous obviously getting tossed in, especially in the middle of the series,” Sturm said “Now we’ve played [the Golden Knights] so many times and already played two playoff games against them, you know pretty much exactly what to expect.

“Now I know that our line can make a big difference out there. We have shown it all year. For us, it’s about trying to make a difference in the game.”

Same setupDespite scoring only twice in two games in Vegas, the Wild didn’t scramble its lineup ahead of Game 3 and started the same forward combinations.

“Hopefully by this time of year, you know what works,” coach Dean Evason said. “We look at the numbers and we communicate what the eye test tells us, and we like where our group is. We like how our team sets up.”

Home sweet home

Thursday was the Wild’s first home playoff game in more than three years — since April 17, 2018.

The Wild didn’t advance in 2019 and spent the postseason last year in a bubble in Edmonton.

Xcel Energy Center was at 25% capacity for Game 3, a crowd of 4,500 that was the largest the Wild has played in front of at home this season.