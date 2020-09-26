Struggling Vikings need rookie WR Jefferson to develop fast

EAGAN, Minn. — Justin Jefferson is not used to losing, coming from college powerhouse LSU.

His first two professional games with the Minnesota Vikings have been about as defeating as a player could experience in the sport.

After going 34-7 in three years with the Tigers, who won the national championship in 2019, Jefferson has found himself not only on the beginning of the learning curve for an NFL offense but dealing with the unfamiliar feeling of inferiority on the field.

The Vikings still have plenty of their schedule left to play, but they’ve been soundly beaten by Green Bay and Indianapolis over the first two weeks of this strange pandemic season.

“We’ve just got to bounce back and find that energy that this organization has been having for the last couple years,” said Jefferson, the 22nd overall selection in the draft.

LSU never had a losing streak while the dynamic wide receiver was with the program. Neither did Destrehan High School, where he went in suburban New Orleans. Now a Vikings team that has not posted a losing record since coach Mike Zimmer’s debut season in 2014 has dug a deep hole with a pair of troubling performances on both sides of the ball.