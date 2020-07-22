Strong fiscal year sets Packers up to weather 'uncharged waters' of impending COVID-19 losses ahead

GREEN BAY — If the Green Bay Packers are allowed to have fans at their games at Lambeau Field this football season — and at the moment, that’s a colossal if with Wisconsin’s COVID-19 numbers spiking — it’s expected that 10,000 and 12,000 people will be in their 81,441-seat stadium.
That means the Packers — along with the NFL’s other 31 teams — are facing not only bizarre game-day conditions, but potentially massive financial losses with games being played before empty or near-empty stadiums.
On the bright side for the team that is situated in the smallest home market in American sports, the Packers generated more than half a billion dollars in revenue last fiscal year and have protected themselves about as well as they could have from the coming harsh economic realities looming in the wake of the coronavirus.
Speaking in his yearly Q&A session with reporters Tuesday in advance of the team’s annual financial report being released later this week at a virtual shareholders meeting, team president/CEO Mark Murphy said in a Zoom video conference call.
“As we look ahead, obviously, we’re in uncharted waters,” Murphy acknowledged. “It’s hard to estimate what the impact will be for us this year. We know it will be significant in terms of the revenue hit we’ll take this year. But, for the long term, we’re positioned well financially.”
For the fiscal year that ended on March 31, the Packers eclipsed $500 million in total revenue for the first time ($296 million in national revenue and $210.9 million in local revenue) and recorded a profit of $70.3 million after seeing expenses drop significantly.
Last year, with a free-agent spending spree and an NFL concussion settlement payment on the books, the Packers recorded expenses of $477.2 million; this fiscal year, they saw expenses drop by $40.6 million to $436.6 million.
“The biggest difference was the expenses that we had in 2019 fiscal-year were more extraordinary,” Murphy said. “In the fiscal-year ’20, much more normal expenses. If you look at our profit from operations of $70 million, that is more in line with what we’ve had in previous years.”
Meanwhile, the Packers’ corporate reserve fund — which previous president/CEO Bob Harlan always referred to as the team’s rainy-day fund, designed to sustain the franchise for at least one full year without revenues — now stands at $411 million, the team said. The club doesn’t expect to need to dip into the fund in the wake of COVID-19, with the NFL’s revenue-sharing model from its TV contracts protecting its franchises from potentially dire financial circumstances.
“We’ve done some things to improve our liquidity that we think will help us avoid having to tap into the corporate reserve fund,” Murphy said. “The purpose of the corporate reserve fund is emergencies. When we put it together, we thought it would be most likely a prolonged strike or a lockout. We didn’t think of a pandemic. Hopefully, this will not be a long-term impact on the organization but if it does, we do have it there and we may use it. Right now, it doesn’t look like we’ll have to.”
According to Packers vice president of finance and administration Paul Baniel, the team has a line of credit through a group of local banks. With low interest rates being low and the stock market’s recovery from early COVID-19 induced losses, the franchise can use that line of credit to weather any short-term challenges.
“We think that line is our first line of defense, if you will, and should allow us to avoid going into our reserve fund,” Baniel said.
Those short-term challenges — assuming the games are played and TV contracts are thereby honored — include losses sure to come from small or no crowds on game days (precipitous drops in ticket sales, concessions and other revenue streams) but also losing the meaningful local financial impact of fans’ pilgrimages to training camp each summer, reduced sales in the team’s highly successful Packers Pro Shop, and less income from the Titletown District entities that have come online in recent years.
“Our revenue will definitely go down this year,” Murphy said. “It’s just the reality. We’re working through the exact numbers, but if we do have fans, obviously there’s no preseason games this year, no fans for Family Night, so things are different in that sense. We haven’t made a decision yet but, if we do have fans, it’s going to be at a significantly reduced capacity.”
The team sent out a questionnaire to season ticket holders Tuesday asking them to opt-in or opt-out of being considered for tickets should fans be allowed at games this year. Ticket holders will be permitted to opt-out of this year’s games without jeopardizing their seats for the 2021 season.
As for how they’ll determine the number of fans at games this year, Murphy referenced Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
“Any decision on whether or not to have fans in the stands this year will be made for health and safety reasons and not economic reasons,” Murphy said.
“I hate to sound like Dr. Fauci, but we’re going to let the pandemic decide for us. We’re obviously going to monitor locally as well as across the state. In terms of the number of fans, it’s going to be very reduced. Initial estimates will probably between 10,000 and 12,000 seating capacity.
“Even if we do have fans, it’s going to be a very different feel and experience in the stadium than anything we have seen in the past. I think we want to ease into it. It’s going to be a challenge hosting games, playing a game, keeping our players healthy, our staff healthy, our coaches healthy. And then you add on top of that making sure that our fans stay healthy.”
