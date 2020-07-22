Strong fiscal year sets Packers up to weather 'uncharged waters' of impending COVID-19 losses ahead

For the fiscal year that ended on March 31, the Packers eclipsed $500 million in total revenue for the first time ($296 million in national revenue and $210.9 million in local revenue) and recorded a profit of $70.3 million after seeing expenses drop significantly.

Last year, with a free-agent spending spree and an NFL concussion settlement payment on the books, the Packers recorded expenses of $477.2 million; this fiscal year, they saw expenses drop by $40.6 million to $436.6 million.

“The biggest difference was the expenses that we had in 2019 fiscal-year were more extraordinary,” Murphy said. “In the fiscal-year ’20, much more normal expenses. If you look at our profit from operations of $70 million, that is more in line with what we’ve had in previous years.”

Meanwhile, the Packers’ corporate reserve fund — which previous president/CEO Bob Harlan always referred to as the team’s rainy-day fund, designed to sustain the franchise for at least one full year without revenues — now stands at $411 million, the team said. The club doesn’t expect to need to dip into the fund in the wake of COVID-19, with the NFL’s revenue-sharing model from its TV contracts protecting its franchises from potentially dire financial circumstances.