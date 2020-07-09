Strong class of 2022 is garnering Gophers' attention this summer

Despite being sidelined, Heide was bombarded by calls from coaches last month when they were allowed to contact 2022 prospects for the first time. He picked up new offers from Arizona, Marquette, Texas, Virginia Tech, Xavier, and Creighton already this summer. Purdue was the first Big Ten offer last year. Minnesota came shortly after and has been heavily involved.

“I have a great relationship with the coaching staff,” Heide said of Pitino and his assistant coaches.

Heide’s D1 Minnesota teammates Tamin Lipsey from Ames and Eli King from Caledonia are one of the most talented AAU backcourts in the Midwest. They’ve both seen their recruitment pick up since coaches could reach out to them this summer. Lipsey was offered by the Gophers last month. King, who was offered by Iowa, spoke to the home state program on a zoom call.

“I think I can start building a really good relationship with them,” Lipsey said of the Gophers. “I had quite a few schools reach out when they could on the first day [June 15]. My phone was blowing up. It was kind of surreal, but it felt good. I had a lot of Midwest schools, the Big East and Pac-12. I have a good variety of schools around the country with interest in me.”