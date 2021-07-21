Stringwood Chamber Music events return to Lanesboro

LANESBORO, Minn. — The Artaria String Quartet is presenting chamber concerts, music topic symposiums and masterclasses as part of the annual Stringwood Chamber Music Festival, held in Lanesboro, Minn., each year since 2000.

Now in its 21st year in southeastern Minnesota, the remarkable Artaria String Quartet will host a full array of chamber concerts and masterclasses performing and teaching alongside internationally recognized guest musicians: David Geber, founding cellist of the American String Quartet and Manhattan School faculty; Peter Slowik, violist and director of the Credo Music Program and faculty at Oberlin Conservatory; Simon James, concertmaster of the Seattle Symphony and faculty at San Francisco Conservatory; Jonathan Sturm, concertmaster of the Des Moines symphony and violist of the Ames piano quartet; and John Jensen, pianist of the renowned Mirecourt Trio.