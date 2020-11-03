Strategy falls short

Despite their clear defensive shortcomings, the Gophers still held a 17-point fourth-quarter lead at Maryland and looked poised to return with a 1-1 record.

Behind 41 carries for 207 yards and four touchdowns from Ibrahim, the Gophers twice erased 14-point deficits in the first half. All that was left was to finish the game, which seemed likely the way the ground game was churning. Ibrahim, the nation’s leader at 173.5 rushing yards per game, had carried 32 times for 182 yards (5.7 per carry) through three quarters.

That all dried up in the fourth quarter, when Ibrahim, facing nine players in the box at times, gained 20 yards on eight carries. The Gophers had three fourth-quarter possessions, and Minnesota’s defense badly needed the offense to bail it out with a sustained drive, even if it didn’t result in points. Instead, the Gophers had possessions of 2:17, 2:16 and 2:26.

“Offensively, I love our poise to be able to come back from being down,” Fleck said, “but very disappointed in the outcome of three drives in the end where we couldn’t finish it.”

One defensive stop would have made that offensive stretch less glaring. But the Gophers have forced their opponents to punt a total of two times in two games. They are allowing 9.48 yards per play, worst in the nation by nearly 2 yards.