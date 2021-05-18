Storm atop WNBA power poll after weekend of buzzer-beaters

3. Las Vegas (0-1): Coach Bill Laimbeer knew it might be a rough start for the Aces this season with such a different team than last year’s WNBA Finals runner-up. It will take a bit for Liz Cambage, Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray to get used to playing alongside each other and A’ja Wilson.

4. Connecticut (2-0): Coach Curt Miller is thrilled to have Jonquel Jones back after she opted out last year. The Sun looked impressive in wins over Atlanta and Phoenix. They’ll get Jasmine Thomas back this week as she’s cleared COVID-19 protocols.

5. Phoenix (1-0): The Mercury has a solid trio with Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith. The continued development of Brianna Turner and Kia Nurse may determine how far Phoenix goes this season.

6. Minnesota (0-1): The Lynx are still waiting to get Napheesa Collier in the lineup after she arrived late after playing overseas. Collier is going through COVID-19 protocols and needs six negative tests before she’d be allowed to play.

7. Washington (0-1): The Mystics are eagerly awaiting the return of Elena Delle Donne, who is still recovering from offseason back surgery. There’s no immediate timetable for her debut.