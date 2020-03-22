Stopping the run

“We knew exactly what they were going to try to do. We knew they were going to run the football. And for them to be able to do that was extremely disappointing. And I just didn’t think we played with the same effort as what I had seen earlier in the season.”

Fast forward eight weeks, and now the defense has lost two inside linebackers whose strength was supposedly as run-stoppers in Blake Martinez, who left for a three-year, $30 million deal with the New York Giants, and B.J. Goodson, who left for a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Both players were part of that defense that hemorrhaged all that rushing yardage to the 49ers, but even with the addition of Christian Kirksey in free agency, the Packers still must decide how to move forward at the position.

But perhaps the Packers run defense’s problems went far beyond just those second-level linebackers or the effectiveness of the team’s outside linebackers to set the edge. The horrible performance against the 49ers wasn’t the result of one or two players not playing well.