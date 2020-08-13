Stollings' toxic style dates back to Minnesota, former Gophers players say

Bello said players were pushed to play through injuries and illnesses. Threats of having their scholarships taken away were common, both players said.

“It created a lot of anxiety because there was such a fear of messing up and making mistakes in games and practice. They really humiliated people in practice at times and singled people out often,” Bello said. “My sophomore year I ended having to see a sports psychologist because it was just too much, and I ended up taking medication to manage my anxiety. I almost walked away from basketball because of it.”

In a statement released to USA Today last week before she was fired, Stollings said in part about her time at Texas Tech: “Our administration and my staff believe in the way we are building and turning this program around here. Our student-athletes are developing a disciplined approach both on and off the court. I want our students, fans and alumni to know we are committed to winning championships at Texas Tech and doing it the right way through hard work, accountability and fierce determination.”

Stollings couldn’t be reached for further comment this week.

Discussed in Minnesota