GREEN BAY — For a split-second, Brian Urlacher let his mind wander. Then, he quickly remembered who he was and where his legend had been forged.
The Chicago Bears Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker was in the middle of discussing the franchise’s historic rivalry with the Green Bay Packers – the NFL’s longest-running rivalry and one that’ll be renewed Sunday when the teams meet for the 200th time in their storied shared histories at Lambeau Field.
Then, it was pointed out to him that if former Packers general manager Ron Wolf, his fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer, had had his way during the 2000 NFL Draft, Urlacher’s remarkable career would have been painted in green-and-gold, not dark navy-and-orange.
“Wow,” Urlacher said, his awe seemingly authentic as a long pause followed. “What if, huh?”
It must’ve been at that precise moment that Urlacher heard a bellowing voice in his ear – George Halas’? Dick Butkus’? Mike Ditka’s? Mike Singletary’s? – and snapped out of his all-too-brief daydream.
“I can’t do it. I can’t. I’m sorry. I can’t do that for you. I’m a Bear, man. I can’t do that,” Urlacher stammered. “I can’t picture myself in whatever scenario or situation … I just … It … It didn’t happen. I can’t do that. I apologize. I’m a Bear. I can’t ever picture myself playing in those colors.”
Wolf certainly could. Entering the 2000 draft, Wolf had become enamored with Urlacher, a safety-turned-linebacker unlike anyone the league had ever seen. Urlacher had shown up for the annual NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that February measuring 6-foot-3 3/4 and weighing 258 pounds – nearly 20 pounds more than he weighed for his last college game – and run an astonishing 4.59-second 40-yard dash.
Wolf, who’d already liked Urlacher based on the New Mexico game film he’d watched, made it his mission to find a trade partner in the top 10 and take a player he saw as transformational. He offered a king’s ransom to move up from the 14th pick, including offers that began with two first-round draft picks – but never found a taker.
“I couldn’t get it done. I. Could. Not. Get. It. Done,” Wolf said when reached Friday afternoon. “I worked my tail off to try and get there, and I couldn’t get there.”
Wolf was right, of course. Urlacher was transformational – for the Bears, playing 13 seasons in Chicago and earning five all-pro selections, eight Pro Bowl berths and the 2005 NFL defensive player of the year award. (The Packers had to face him 24 times during his career, including in the 2010 NFC Championship Game.) His 2006 team reached Super Bowl XLI, but he never won a title – in part because he never played with a quarterback the caliber of Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers.
“I think that goes without being said,” Urlacher confessed during an interview with ESPN Wisconsin at midweek. “The two quarterbacks I played against when I was a Bear, I always say the Packers are so spoiled, man. You guys had three of the best quarterbacks of all time – Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers is going to be up there when he’s done as well. So just enjoy it, because it’s not always going to be that way.”
And Urlacher has a particular affinity for Rodgers, who he calls “the best quarterback I’ve ever played against” and with whom he enjoyed countless at-the-line-of-scrimmage chess matches. Rodgers, in turn, said Urlacher is his favorite Bear he ever played against.
“I have a ton of respect for Aaron, as well. It’s pretty flattering to hear him say that stuff, being the caliber of quarterback he is. Dude was unbelievable,” Urlacher said. “He always had them in the right damn play and the way he runs around and moves in the pocket … You know what’s amazing about him? How many picks he doesn’t throw. Does that make sense? He never throws interceptions. It’s crazy, for how many times he throws the football, he does not turn the football over. I watch him still today and he gets put in a lot of bad situations when they’re behind in games and it’s just doesn’t turn the football over. It’s amazing to watch.”
Told a portion of the Packers fan base questions whether Rodgers takes enough chances, Urlacher replied, “That’s funny to me, to hear people say that. You know why? They’re spoiled. That’s why they say that. Because they’ve had him for so long. He doesn’t throw stupid interceptions. I don’t think he doesn’t take chances, he’s just smart with the football. I think he understands how important possessing the football is to your team winning football games. If he doesn’t take (enough) chances or doesn’t try to force the ball in there, I think that’s a good thing. You can sign me up for a quarterback like that. I would love to play with a quarterback like that – one who doesn’t turn the football over and doesn’t take chances – as a defensive player.”
That mutual admiration society underscores the nature of the Packers-Bears rivalry among players over the past two decades. This isn’t Ditka and Forrest Gregg nearly getting into a fistfight on the sidelines, or Charles Martin body-slamming Jim McMahon, or Kenny Stills hitting Matt Suhey so late that it felt like Suhey was on his way back to the huddle when the cheap shot was delivered.
Rather, while there is an appreciation for the history of the rivalry, which stands in the Packers’ favor at 98-95-6 thanks to the Packers’ combined 40-15 record during the Favre and Rodgers eras, there isn’t the animosity that colored the rivalry during the Halas and Vince Lombardi era or the out-of-control 1980s meetings.
“This rivalry’s been around a long time before I got here and it’s going to be around a long time after I’m done, I bet. But it’s been fun to be a part of so many of them,” Rodgers said. “It’s a great rivalry for the game. Obviously, the history, it’s nice to be on the (winning) side now. I know when Favre-y started back in the early ‘90s, I think we were on the (losing) side of this rivalry. Now, it’s nice to be up by three.”
“(But) about town, at the Piggly Wiggly or Festival or Fresh Thyme, you might hear about the rivalry – how much it means to the fans to beat Chicago. It’s always big Chicago against lil’ Green Bay. Lil’ Green Bay has held its own for a long time.”
Added Urlacher: “There’s a ton of mutual respect for the other team. The rivalry hasn’t changed. The proximity of the teams, and now the Bears are finally getting a little better, so I think it might get amped up a little bit here. We need to start winning some of those games to make it better. But it’s nice to see the Bears getting better. The Packers have been good for a long time now – as long as Aaron’s been there. But it’s nice seeing the other side getting better as well.”
Interestingly, unlike Packers coaches before him, Matt LaFleur saw no need to show his team grainy old black-and-white footage of games past this week. Instead, he repurposed that time for more preparation in the here and now, as the Packers look to sweep the season series following their 10-3 opening night win at Soldier Field on Sept. 5.
“I don’t pay too much attention to any of that stuff,” LaFleur said. “I know this, we’ve got a really good football team coming in here. I mean, this is a critical game for both of us in terms of how we progress through the season. It’s a big, NFC North, rivalry game. It just happens to be the next game but it is the most important one.”
The game’s importance to the Packers (10-3) is obvious: Not only can they eliminate the Bears (7-6) from playoff contention with a victory, but beating the Bears and Detroit Lions on Dec. 29 would give the Packers the NFC North title, regardless of what happens in their Dec. 23 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings.
“This is the National Football League. You have a job to do, no matter who you’re playing,” LaFleur continued. “I think it’s more for the fans than anything else. But certainly, it’s a division game and those games are so meaningful. We made a big emphasis on winning those division games and it just so happens that, just where we are in the right now with where we sit within the division and what’s at stake, it’s a huge game.”