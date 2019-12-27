What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"In my school-board role, my favorite moments included seeing students flourishing in our AVID program and watching the progress of referendum-funded work on WAPS buildings. Thanks to those students for their diligence and to the community for funding the referendum.
"Professionally, my best moments came in the classroom at Saint Mary’s University, where students are serious about their education and unfailingly kind to me.
"Personally, my wife Margaret’s retirement from her work as WAPS Community Education director gave me occasion to reflect on the good she’s done for the community over the last 35 years, including her time as senior-center director. I have great respect for her intelligence, integrity and courage."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"I was reminded that the best long-term decisions aren’t always the most popular ones in the present and that, sadly, good people are often treated very poorly."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"I’ve never been big on new year’s resolutions. I prefer trying to make the right decisions as I live day to day."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"I believe improving academic achievement should be the school board’s main goal, and I want to be part of that effort."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"I don’t have any specific plans in that vein, but I’d like to continue to be accessible. I also urge everyone to be involved in the life of the community they’re part of--it's a responsibility of citizenship."
