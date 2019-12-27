What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"In 2019 it was very gratifying to see the Winona County building consolidation come together. This consolidation is saving the taxpayer real money while putting valuable property back on the tax roles. It is not very often that the citizenry sees government actually physically shrink in size. In the last ten years Winona County has reduced the number of government employees from 350 employees down to 290 and has now sold the old government center building. The very capable staff at Winona County is still providing all of services people have come to expect from local county government at our County Office building one stop shop and are doing it far more efficiently than 10 years ago."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"People have made it clear that they would like to see our local government work together every chance we can. Division and controversy seem to get swift media coverage, but unanimous votes on the county board get very little coverage. Fact of the matter is, the majority of the votes taken by the Winona Count Board are unanimous votes. Even with respectful members on our county board there are some issues that we will have to be on the opposite sides of. Rest assured that once a controversial vote is behind us, we will surely work together on the very next vote and put our differences behind us to get the best outcome for the citizens of our county."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"In 2020, I resolve to eat more bacon and cheese!"
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"Continue to be accessible and continue my mission to stop the expansion of government."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"Between townships and city halls there are 16 precincts in the district that I represent. Each year I make it to at least one meeting of every city hall and township. These meetings are a great place to connect locally. My philosophy is that it is my job to bring grass roots government up the chain and hold big government accountable to those local cities and townships rather than expecting that big government will govern those below them."
