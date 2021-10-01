Steady attitude keeps Pryor focused

Kendric Pryor made a catch on the first play of the University of Wisconsin’s game last week, made a man miss, dodged another would-be tackler and then barreled through four defenders for extra yards before being pushed out of bounds.

He was amped. He let out multiple yells after the gain and got a number of congratulatory helmet pats from his teammates on the way back to the huddle.

“It’s a great feeling,” the wide receiver said. “I feel like that’s me showcasing … I consider myself a playmaker and when I get the ball in my hands, doing my best to make a play whether it’s getting a touchdown, getting a couple extra yards, all those little things matter.”

It was a sign of things to come for Pryor last week, who had a career-high six catches and scored his first touchdown since 2019. That moment of stopping on a dime and seeing a defender fly by is the kind he lives for. Getting the ball in his hands, making a play, moving the offense. It brings out the expressive side in him that rarely comes out away from the football field, as his baseline is calm and reserved.

Calm is in short supply right now for the Badgers, who are 1-2 heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against No. 14 Michigan (4-0) at Camp Randall Stadium. In a seventh consecutive loss to an AP Top 25 team last week against Notre Dame, UW’s offense was out of sorts and redshirt sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz turned the ball over five times.

In his sixth season at UW, Pryor has seen some downturns. Few have felt as frustrating as this 1-2 start, the worst under coach Paul Chryst, but Pryor’s seen bleak times in his career. He compared it to the back-to-back losses in the middle of the 2019 season that threatened to derail a hot start, and the last two months of the 2018 season in which the Badgers couldn’t get out of their own way. He’s also been through injuries that kept him off the field.

But Pryor’s also seen the highs, like the 2017 season in which the Badgers went undefeated in the regular season. Pryor’s perspective is valuable and necessary on a team that’s struggling to score points and consistently get the ball to its best weapons, himself included.

He’s not quite saying “this too shall pass,” but Pryor’s intent on making sure his teammates are keeping their eyes on the road ahead of them — namely nine consecutive weeks with games, eight of which against Big Ten Conference opponents — and not on the rear-view mirror.

“We can’t go back and change it,” Pryor said. “Don’t get me wrong, we’re still frustrated and feel a certain way about those losses, but it’s not something that we’re just going to sit here and pout about for the rest of the season. We still got to keep going. We’ve still got conference playing coming up. We’ve still got a chance to go to the Big Ten. We’ve got to focus on us, handling our business.

“We’ve been in this situation before, these losses may not have come as early in the season as other seasons, but just having that mindset, telling people, ‘OK, we lost early but we still can control our destiny.’”

Knowing what’s coming

Pryor being on the roster to help the younger players at his position and otherwise through a difficult stretch is a bit of a surprise. He’s one of the team’s six sixth-year players who took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA after the pandemic-altered 2020 season.

He was off to a good start in 2020, tying his career mark to that point for catches over a three-game span (eight) before he suffered a concussion in the second half against Indiana. Pryor didn’t play again after the injury and went through the second half of the schedule asking himself if he was ready to move on.

Pryor has NFL dreams and didn’t think he’d put enough on tape to earn a hard look from pro scouts, and he saw the potential in this year’s Badgers team to do something special, prompting his return.

Danny Davis, a fifth-senior receiver, knows Pryor as well as anyone on the team and was with him often as both recovered from concussions that ended their 2020 seasons.

“During those hard times, that was kind of who I leaned on and he leaned on me,” Davis said. “We grew closer through those hard times. Now we’re just ready to show people and show the world what we can do.”

UW’s start hasn’t been what any player, veteran or otherwise, wanted. But Pryor is determined not to allow early results to define the season or how he views it.

“It comes to an end for everybody,” he said. “Some people it may come to and end quicker than others, some people may get a longer time playing. So it’s coming out here with that mindset like every day is a blessing.”

The end.

That’s been on Pryor’s mind more often than he would like lately. He went into last season thinking he was face-to-face with the finish line of his college career before the NCAA formalized its blanket waiver to grant players an extra season.

He knows he’ll miss it — the Camp Randall crowd, “Jump Around,” and all the traditions that form a Badgers football player’s experience. He’s seen these things get taken away from himself and others too often to not hold them dear.

Pryor was injured in a moped accident during training camp in 2017, narrowly avoiding potentially career-threatening circumstances. It forced him to miss two games.

“You can go back to my moped accident back a while ago when I first got here,” Pryor said. “Just seeing life and stuff — moped accident, how stuff went with (Quintez Cephus), people’s injuries, injuries guys have faced, things that they’ve gone through — you don’t want to take things for granted … So many people want to be in your position, in your spot, that can’t be.”

Pryor’s hoping Saturday can produce one of his favorite moments — celebrating a win with teammates. Words can’t describe those moments, Pryor said.

For that to happen, UW very well may ask for another big game from Pryor. Michigan’s secondary has played primarily man-to-man defense in their early-season wins, an aggressive style allowed by the leads it’s held in the majority of its games. Last week against the Irish, Pryor was used on a man-beating routes often and had success.

“He’s one of the guys that we’ve talked about that can help the other 10 in the huddle on the field at that time,” Chryst said. “So I’ve appreciated what he’s done and (we’re) going to need more out of him.”

The right attitude

Pryor is averaging more than 11 yards per touch this season for an offense averaging 5 yards per play.

He’s been asked for years about managing the desire to make more plays with his understanding that passing opportunities aren’t as plentiful in UW’s run-first offensive philosophy.

“At this point in my career, I think team and personal,” Pryor said. “Obviously for the team, if I’m (upset about my role), I’m not putting the team in the best situation to win. It wouldn’t be all 11 doing their part because you have one guy pouting or mad or whatever. But also thinking bigger picture, scouts, things like that, if I’m over here pouting or mad and not practicing well, whatever the case may be, not giving 100%, giving a full effort, that’s only hurting myself.

“From how I’ve grown up and how I’ve played my athletic career, that’s not the type of person I am and that’s not the type of person that I want to put on film. That’s not the type of person I want people to think I am — teammates, coaches, scouts, whatever it may be — I just don’t want people having that mindset or having that image of me.”

Pryor’s father, Keith Pryor, was happy to hear his son’s perspective on the matter. They knew catches didn’t come in bunches for Badgers receivers when Pryor signed with UW. Keith said that Pryor has always kept the right attitude of making the most of his chances when they came.

Sports have always been where Keith sees Pryor’s fire come out. In football and basketball, the two sports Pryor was best at, Pryor wasn’t afraid to mix it up. The departure from his off-field self where you’d sometimes forget Pryor was in the room if you weren’t looking at him, as Keith said, has always been fun to watch.

“(He) played like Dennis Rodman on the court,” Keith said. “Always diving for balls, never take a play off. … On the field, on the court, he’s running his mouth. But once he’s off, he’s quiet.”

On the few occasions that Pryor has expressed some frustration throughout his career, Keith has been the one to remind him of what he’s accomplished at UW. He reinforces Pryor’s goal of cherishing the moment.

“It’s been one heck of a run,” Keith said. “Like I tell him, you played in the Orange Bowl and the Rose Bowl. Not many kids can say that. Not many fathers can say they had the opportunity to sit around and watch their kids do that.

If UW can start turning the season around with an upset win over Michigan, Pryor will likely be adding to that list of career achievements.

