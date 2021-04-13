Stars align as Dave Thorson returns to Gophers with former pupil Ben Johnson

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is home for Dave Thorson.

It’s where he went to college and eventually carved a name for himself as a basketball coach. First as Clem Haskins’ Gophers assistant before coaching DeLaSalle to nine state high school titles.

After three years away coaching with an old friend in college, Thorson wasn’t going to return home unless he found the absolute right fit. And then came the day last month, when the Gophers hired Ben Johnson, Thorson’s old pupil, as their new coach.

“I had no idea the stars would align like this,” Thorson, 55, said Thursday after being introduced as Johnson’s assistant. “I’m just so thrilled be here. To be home and be part of his program and his vision is unbelievable.”

Thorson’s passion for coaching, teaching the game and preaching defense first rubbed off on Johnson at DeLaSalle during the first of those Minnesota record nine state championship runs for the Islanders.

Now, Thorson believes Johnson is just the coach to turn the Gophers program around.