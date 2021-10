St. Martin's Lutheran Church will host a German Dinner night in their Fellowship Hall from noon to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at 328 E. Broadway, Winona.

Cost for dine-in or carry-out is $10 per ticket, which can be purchased in advance at Restored Blessings and St. Martin's, or onsite at the door. Dinner includes brat with bun, sauerkraut, red cabbage, German style potato salad and green beans, and apple desserts.