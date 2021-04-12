Spring practice thoughts

Junior A.J. Abbott made two catches — one over the middle in a third-down situation and the other in a red-zone drill — that showed promise. Abbott has played in 12 games over the past two seasons, but coaches have said in the past he’s on the cusp of breaking through and earning reps.

With a good spring, Abbott could build momentum for a breakout this fall.

“That’s certainly the hope that he has and the hope do we have,” Chryst said. “For guys like A.J., I think that spring is really big for them. I think he’s done some good things to start with and it needs to continue to do so.”

Rough morning for kickers

Asked to assess the performances from his kickers this spring, Chryst didn’t sugarcoat his answer.

“They’ve got to be better than they were today, and they know that,” he said.

Both senior Collin Larsh and sophomore Jack Van Dyke had multiple misses inside 40 yards and missed kicks from inside 35 after a red-zone drill late in practice.