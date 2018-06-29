LEGION BASEBALL: Tomah at Winona, noon
VFW BASEBALL: Winona at Northfield (2), 11 a.m.
AMATEUR BASEBALL: Winona at Wanamingo, 2 p.m.
AUTO RACING: Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix, practice, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.; qualifying, ESPN2, 7:55 p.m.; NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Overton’s 400—practice, NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.; final practice, NBCSN, 1 p.m.; qualifying, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; Xfinity Series, Overton’s 300—qualifying, NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.; race, NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
BOXING: Gilberto Ramirez vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo, for Ramirez’s WBO super middleweight title, ESPN, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: College Home Run Derby, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
GOLF: European PGA Tour, HNA Open de France, third round, GOLF, 6:30 a.m.; PGA Tour, Quicken Loans National, third round, GOLF, noon, then CBS, 2 p.m.; LPGA Tour/PGA of America, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.; USGA, U.S. Senior Open, third round, FS1, 3 p.m.
MLB: Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, FSN, 1 p.m.; Milwaukee at Cincinnati, FSWI, 3:10 p.m.; Regional coverage, L.A. Angels at Baltimore (joined in progress) OR Cleveland at Oakland (3 p.m.), MLB, 4 p.m.; Boston at N.Y. Yankees, FOX, 6 p.m.; Regional coverage, San Francisco at Arizona OR Kansas City at Seattle, MLB, 9 p.m.
SOCCER: FIFA World Cup, knockout stage—France vs. Argentina, FOX, 9 a.m.; Uruguay vs. Portugal, FOX, 1 p.m.; NWSL—North Carolina at Orlando, LIFE, 2:30 p.m.; MLS—Portland at Seattle, FOX, 3:30 p.m.; Orlando City at Atlanta United, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.