NBA
LeBron Opts-out, becomes free agent
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lebron James has informed the Cavaliers on Friday afternoon that he will not pick up his 35.6 million player option for the upcoming season and will enter free agency.
James had until 11:59 p.m. ET Friday to inform the Cavs of his intentions before the option expired.
The Lakers are seen as the favorite to land James, but the Cavaliers can offer James the more lucrative deal than other team — a five-year max contract for around $205 million. Any other team can offer a four-year deal worth $152 million.
James, 33, is coming off one of his finest campaigns as a pro in his 15th season. He played all 82 games for the first time and averaged 27.5 points (his most since 2009-10), tied a career high with 8.6 rebounds per game and set a career high with 9.1 assists per game while shooting 54.2 percent from the field.
NHL
Capitals promote Reirden
WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals have found the successor to Stanley Cup-winning coach Barry Trotz on their own bench. Associate coach Todd Reirden was named the 18th head coach in franchise history Friday.
Reirden, 47, is a highly regarded coach who specialized in working with the team’s defensemen. He joined the Capitals in 2014, having previously spent four seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, winning the Stanley Cup with them in 2009.
“We feel that the time is right for Todd to lead our hockey club,” general manager Brian MacLellan said in a statement. “Based on his coaching experience, communication abilities, his approach to the game and the respect he commands in our locker room, we feel that Todd has earned this opportunity.
“Todd has played an integral part in helping lead our team to the Stanley Cup championship and we feel his appointment as head coach will enable our organization to transition seamlessly into next season and beyond.”
Trotz resigned from the Capitals on June 18, having coached them since 2014. When Washington won the Stanley Cup, it triggered a two-year contract extension that was well below what the top head coaches were making.
Three days later Trotz agreed to a five-year contract with the New York Islanders.
The Capitals also announced they had resigned defenseman Michal Kempny for $10 million over four years.
NEW JERSEY GM: The New Jersey Devils have hired former Minnesota Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher as a senior adviser for management and hockey operations.
Fletcher spent the previous nine seasons (2009-2018) as general manager of the Wild. The team went to the playoffs the past six seasons, but had never made it past the second round. Before that, Fletcher was the assistant manager for the Pittsburgh Penguins (2006-2009).
Fletcher will help Devils executive vice president and general manager Ray Shero with hockey operations including scouting.
Fletcher worked under Shero with his time with the Penguins when Shero was the general manager.
MLB
Twins place Motter on DL
CHICAGO — The Twins placed utility man Taylor Motter on the 7-day concussion disabled list and selected the contract of catcher Willians Astudillo to take his place on the roster. Right-hander Felix Jorge was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.
Motter was injured on Thursday when he crashed into the right-field fence while attempting to make a running catch in the sixth inning of the Twins 2-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.
Twins manager described it as a “mild concussion.”
Astudillo will be making his major league debut after spending nine seasons in the Minors. He can play multiple positions having played left field, third base, and first base in addition to catching in Rochester this season. The 26-year-old is also very difficult to strikeout, as he has struckout just nine times in 188 plate appearances this season and only 76 times in 2,343 career plate appearances.
“I’m super happy and excited to be here,” Astudillo said through an interpreter. “Anything to help the team. I’m just excited to be here and get to work.”
RED SOX TRADE: The Boston Red Sox acquired veteran first baseman and outfielder Steve Pearce from the Toronto Blue Jays for prospect Santiago Espinal.
The 35-year-old has hit .291 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 26 games for Toronto this season. Pearce has a career average of .255 and 83 career home runs and 268 RBIs.
GOLF
WOODS SHOOTS SEASON-BEST 65
POTOMAC, Md. — After a disappointing U.S. Open, Tiger Woods shot his best round of 2018 with a 5-under (65) at the Quicken Loans National in Potomac, Maryland on Friday.
Woods opened the tournament with an even 70 in the first round before tallying seven birdies. The difference today was that Woods made some putts. For the first time in three years, he tried a different putter and finally saw some putts fall.
He made four putts of 15 feet or longer, which is his most in a single round on the PGA Tour since the 2014 Honda Classic.
He currently sits tied for 11th, four strokes behind Beau Hossler, who shot a 66 to finish at 9-under 131 after two rounds.
