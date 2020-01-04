Tickets are now on sale for the Twins Winter Caravan visit in Winona.
The Caravan, hosted by the KWNO Sports Network, will make its stop in Winona from noon to 1 p.m. January 23 at Whalen’s at Westfield, 1460 West 5th Street. Doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets to attend the event are $12.00 and include a Chicken Buffet lunch with desserts provided by Steak Shop Catering.
Twins outfielders Jake Cave and Alex Kirilloff will be joined by former Twin Bert Blyleven and Twins broadcaster Cory Provus. Fans will the opportunity to get autographs.
The 22-year-old Kirilloff is considered the Twins top prospect after being drafted with the 15th overall pick in 2016.
Tickets can be purchased at Leighton Broadcasting, 752 Bluffview Circle in Winona, or at Whalen’s at Westfield. The proceeds benefit the Winona Chiefs.
