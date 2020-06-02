Sports world won't stand idly by in the wake of George Floyd’s death

That’s not to say, though, that what’s being said in the wake of Floyd’s death is merely an attempt to placate fans — even if some statements from teams and leagues read that way.

More than a moment

The breadth and passion of comments — and in many cases, actions — from athletes of all colors suggest more of a movement than a mere moment across sports.

Among the many voices that registered as both authentic and perhaps unexpected included that of the NHL’s Blake Wheeler — a Twin Cities native who posted an impassioned message that examined his own white privilege.

“We need to stand with the black community and fundamentally change how the leadership in this country has dealt with racism,” Wheeler wrote Saturday on Twitter. “I’m sorry it has taken this long, but I’m hopeful that we can change this NOW.”

NASCAR driver Ty Dillon posted a similar message on Instagram, while former baseball star Dale Murphy posed a series of tweets about his son being shot in the eye with a rubber bullet by police during a protest in Denver.