In order to make home football games more enjoyable for fans, players, coaches and officials, the Winona Senior High School activities office Thursday announced new safety measures that will be in place starting with Friday night’s game against Faribault.
Fans attending football games at Paul Giel Field will no longer be allowed to re-enter without buying another ticket. Parents are asked to make sure children know the rule and do not leave the stadium and expect to come back in. Signs will be posted at the gates to alert fans as well.
There will be a staff member positioned at the entrance to enforce the rule throughout the game. This rule applies to football games only, but may be expanded to other sports where needed.
Friday’s game pits the Winona Winhawks, ranked fourth in Class AAAA, against the Faribault Falcons in a rematch of last year’s MSHSL Section 1AAAA championship game. Winona is coming off a 33-7 win over Albert Lea in Week 1, while Faribault lost to Austin 19-12.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m., but come early to grab dinner from the Stumpy’s food truck or the concession stand and listen to the Winona Senior High School band. The parents of senior football players will be honored before the game as well.
The concession stand will remain open through halftime.
The game can be seen on HBC-TV 25 and can be heard on Real Country 1380 AM, 101.5 FM and online at winonaradio.com.
