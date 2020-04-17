Gov. Walz will allow Minnesota golf courses to open, other outdoors activities to start Saturday

Just in time for the last of the melting snow, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday he’ll allow golf courses in the state to open.
Courses and driving ranges can open Saturday at 5 a.m.
The Governor’s new executive order, according to a news release, also “allows Minnesotans to engage in a range of activities, including golfing, boating, fishing, hunting, and hiking, as long as they follow new outdoor recreation guidelines. These guidelines include maintaining 6-foot social distancing, avoiding crowded areas, and staying close to home.”
Under the order, facilities that may reopen or remain open include bait shops, shooting ranges and game farms, public and private parks and trails, boating, marina services, dock installation and boat/off-highway vehicle sales (by appointment only).
All can open at 5 a.m. Saturday.
Campgrounds and dispersed camping, outdoor recreational equipment retail stores, recreational equipment rental, charter boats, launches, and guided fishing remain closed, the release said.
The move was welcomed by Republican lawmakers who have been pressing Walz to reopen more businesses.
“I hope this is just a first step that paves the way for other businesses to open in a way that protects the health and safety of employees,” House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said in a statement. “While common sense prevailed with today’s executive order, we need to move quickly to help more of our businesses safely open their doors and get Minnesotans back working again.”
A committee of allied Minnesota golf-industry organizations sent Walz a letter that targeted Friday as a date courses hoped to open.
Minnesota courses have been closed since Walz’s March 17 executive order that temporarily closed bars, restaurants and “other places of public accommodation,” including country clubs, golf clubs and courses.
The National Golf Foundation reported Friday that 48 percent of U.S. courses are open for play, up from 44 percent last week.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers opened his state’s courses Thursday.
Some of those courses Evers opened are in western Wisconsin just across the border from Minnesota, where courses had remained closed by Walz’ executive order that started March 17 and then became part of his stay-at-home order that now is set to expire May 4.
Minnesota course owners two weeks ago were allowed to mow grass and maintain “critical turf” that included greens, tee boxes and fairway. Many courses began maintenance with small crews both for physical-distancing precautions and because “we don’t have the money to pay guys,” Whillock said at the time.
