Gov. Walz will allow Minnesota golf courses to open, other outdoors activities to start Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just in time for the last of the melting snow, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday he’ll allow golf courses in the state to open.

Courses and driving ranges can open Saturday at 5 a.m.

The Governor’s new executive order, according to a news release, also “allows Minnesotans to engage in a range of activities, including golfing, boating, fishing, hunting, and hiking, as long as they follow new outdoor recreation guidelines. These guidelines include maintaining 6-foot social distancing, avoiding crowded areas, and staying close to home.”

Under the order, facilities that may reopen or remain open include bait shops, shooting ranges and game farms, public and private parks and trails, boating, marina services, dock installation and boat/off-highway vehicle sales (by appointment only).

All can open at 5 a.m. Saturday.

Campgrounds and dispersed camping, outdoor recreational equipment retail stores, recreational equipment rental, charter boats, launches, and guided fishing remain closed, the release said.

The move was welcomed by Republican lawmakers who have been pressing Walz to reopen more businesses.