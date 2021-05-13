Source: Timberwolves sale to Lore, A-Rod up for NBA approval

Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has reached agreement on his $1.5 billion sale of the club to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, a person with knowledge of the negotiation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because league approval was still pending and neither side had publicly announced an agreement.

The deal, which Taylor previously said was contingent on Lore and Rodriguez keeping the team in Minnesota, was first reported by The Athletic. The two sides entered an exclusive negotiating window on April 10. Lore and Rodriguez are 50-50 partners. They tried to buy the New York Mets last year but were beaten out for the Major League Baseball club by hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.

Any sale of an NBA club must ultimately approved by the league's Board of Governors, which could come later Thursday. The Timberwolves would then become the second NBA franchise sold this season. Gail Miller and her family struck an agreement in October to sell the Utah Jazz to Ryan Smith, a deal that was finalized after Board of Governors' approval in December.