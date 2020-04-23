Wolves like how Beasley has played for them so far

That’s been easier said than done for the Wolves amid the pandemic, even as they try to stay in touch with each other virtually. But there’s only so much that can be done.

“It’s been terribly difficult,” President Gersson Rosas said. “… We’ve tried really hard, anything and everything that we can to connect with Karl and his family and other players and other staff members that are going through it.

“But it’s not the same. You can’t hug somebody, you can’t spend one-on-one time with them. You can’t help them through this pain in a physical, personal way.”

What happens for the remainder of this season -- whether the league decides to play it or postpone it -- will have an impact on Beasley and his contract situation. He will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, however that happens, and Rosas has said the Wolves want Beasley, who came from the Nuggets in the multi-team trade that involved Robert Covington, in their long-term plans.

Beasley was playing the most productive basketball of his career with the Wolves, averaging 20.7 points in 14 games since being traded.