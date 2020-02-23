Wild father-son bonds go beyond the ice

EDMONTON — When 5-year-old Ryan Hartman skated on his grandparents’ backyard pond in the Chicago suburbs, his dad Craig supervised from the shoreline.

But that wasn’t the only precaution Craig took.

He also tied a 100-foot rope around his son’s waist.

This way, if the ice ever cracked under Hartman’s skates, Craig would be able to pull him out without them both falling into the water.

Hartman, however, never had to be rescued.

“I don’t even know if the pond was deep enough to keep me under,” he said.

Nowadays, the support Craig provides Hartman and his on-ice pursuits isn’t quite so literal. Most of the time, they don’t even talk hockey.

Instead — like other father-son bonds on the Wild that have been on display this week during the team’s dads and mentors trip that wrapped up Friday at Edmonton — the two tend to share what else is going on in each other’s life rather than constantly holding strategy sessions over the phone.

That type of rapport might be more beneficial to the players at this stage of their careers, where they’ve established themselves as NHL players and have the resources at the rink to improve.