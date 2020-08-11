'We haven't had success here': Wild general manager promises changes

Not only does he feel the Wild need to get faster, but the team also could use a skill upgrade with its forwards. The addition of Kirill Kaprizov should help with that, but Kaprizov isn’t a center and that’s the area the Wild have to bolster.

“Teams don’t trade No. 1 centers,” Guerin said. “They just don’t. Usually it’s got to be done in the free-agent market or through the draft. It’s a position that I think this organization has needed for quite some time, and we’re going to try to address it.

“A No. 1 center is very tough to come by. I don’t see one, to be honest with you, in the pipeline. It’s something that we’re hoping somebody can turn into. But you don’t know.”

And although Guerin felt Alex Stalock gave the team a chance to win in every playoff game, goaltending is on the hot seat.

Both Stalock and normal No. 1 Devan Dubnyk are under contract for next season, but the hierarchy isn’t set.

“Whoever’s playing well is going to play,” Guerin said. “I was disappointed in the goaltending this year. Al had a tremendous year and Devan had an off year, and it needs to be better. That’s just the way it is. And if I told you anything different, I’d be lying to you. It was not a strong point for us.”