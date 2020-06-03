'We have an opportunity': Wild coach Evason eager to resume play

“Certainly there might be areas where somebody gets hot in a certain area offensively or is defending extremely well that we put them in a little bit different role,” Evason said. “But I anticipate basically being the same group.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean Alex Stalock returns as the No. 1 goalie after wrestling the starting duties away from three-time All-Star Devan Dubnyk. Evason said the team hasn’t decided on who would start a Game 1.

“We expect our goaltenders both to be ready and have that opportunity to make that choice as a staff — and hopefully a very difficult one because they’ll both be ready to go,” he said.

The Kaprizov question

It’s unclear if unsigned Russian forward Kirill Kaprizov will be part of this equation. The NHL has to work with the Players’ Association to decide if players signed during the hiatus would be eligible for this season, but its position is they won’t be. Kaprizov, 23, had 33 goals for CSKA Moscow in the Kontinental Hockey League this season.

“If he’s here, then obviously he’s going to be competing for a job just the same as the Iowa guys that are coming up,” Evason said. “We’ll evaluate obviously daily once we see who’s here.”