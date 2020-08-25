Vikings will open season at U.S. Bank Stadium without fans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Bank Stadium will be a fan-free zone for at least the first two Minnesota Vikings home games this season because of COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday.

The Vikings open their season at home at noon on Sept. 13 against the Green Bay Packers. Two weeks later, they are scheduled to host the Tennessee Titans.

But statewide restrictions on big indoor gatherings and concern for fans, players and employees compelled the team to preemptively close the stadium to spectators for at least those two games.

“Based on our conversations and the current Minnesota Department of Health guidelines that specify an indoor venue capacity of 250, we have determined it is not the right time to welcome fans back to U.S. Bank Stadium,” the team’s statement said. “We will continue to work with the appropriate officials on our plans with the hope of bringing fans back in a safe manner later this season.”

The Vikings are set to play their fifth season in the stadium that usually sells out more than 66,000 seats for every game. But this year, there will be plenty of visible and vacant purple seats for the duration of the season — however long it may run.