Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins gets new deal, sees Stefon Diggs traded on same day

Diggs said in a Players’ Tribune piece last week that Cousins was one of the first people to reach out to him after the trade; on Tuesday, Cousins said he’d told Diggs he was “as good as any receiver I’ve ever played with.”

“That includes some names like Adam Thielen, DeSean Jackson, Pierre Garcon. … (Diggs is) elite,” Cousins said. “I just wanted to affirm him, and thank him. It sounds cliché but I’m as good as a quarterback as the guys around me. Specifically, as the people I have to throw to.

“There were a lot of games where his talent makes an enormous difference. I just wanted to let him know that, and I’m sure the Bills will be thrilled to have that. Again, we’re always looking for win-wins, whether that was with my contract or in Stefon’s situation. It didn’t seem to be able to work going forward as it was, so we tried to find the best win-win that we could, and I think it was impressive of the Vikings to find a situation that could work for both sides.”

