Vikings likely to stand pat at nose tackle, even with Pierce's opt-out

“I know everybody is saying how it’s big turnover and all that,” Zimmer said in a conference call to discuss his three-year contract extension on Saturday. “We have lost some guys, but I think sometimes in these situations you forget about the guys you still have: Danielle Hunter, Pro Bowler; Anthony Barr, Pro Bowler; Eric Kendricks, a Pro Bowler; Harrison Smith, a Pro Bowler. We’ve got two really good safeties. We’ve got a good defensive line. We added Michael Pierce. We’ve got a really good group of linebackers. Obviously the corners are going to be younger, and that’s our job to bring them along as fast as we can.”

The same weekend Zimmer said those words, Pierce was flying to Minnesota to let the Vikings know of his decision in person. Pierce told the Star Tribune on Tuesday he would return to Alabama and “build the best home gym I can afford,” with plans to return in 2021 provided there’s a vaccine for the coronavirus by then.

If that happens, Pierce will cost the Vikings just $5 million against their 2021 cap, returning at age 28 with the potential to resume his career as the run-stopping force the Vikings have prized during Zimmer’s and Patterson’s time together in Minnesota.

Until then, a defensive coaching staff that prides itself on two things above all others — its resourcefulness and ability to coax the most out of players — has an unexpected chance to demonstrate both.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0