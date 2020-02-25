Vikings have plenty to get done this week at NFL combine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Vikings can fill needs — whether at offensive line, cornerback or defensive line — in free agency next month. But cheaper solutions come in the draft, especially along the offensive line, where protection costs a premium in free agency. This week could help decide which offensive tackles are available at the end of the first round; the Vikings pick at No. 25.

This year’s offensive tackle class — led by “a better version of Bryant McKinnie” in Louisville’s Mekhi Becton, according to NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah — has the depth to produce a first-round candidate when the Vikings are on the clock.

On a teleconference Friday, Jeremiah said Tristan Wirfs of Iowa had the most to gain at the combine.

“He’s somebody that has a chance to be an All-Pro guard,” Jeremiah said. “And I know he’s played tackle, he’s played on the right and the left and he’s a good tackle.

“But in terms of having something to gain, if he goes out there and puts on an athletic show, which I’ve heard there’s a chance he does, then he could kind of put that to bed and say, look, I am a tackle.”