Vikings doomed by turnover after lost offseason? Not necessarily

If that’s the case, Zimmer says no biggie.

“I’m not really concerned about if they give us five weeks or three weeks or whatever it is (to get ready),” Zimmer said. “We’ll figure out how to best utilize those particular weeks.”

According to VegasInsider.com, four of the top five Super Bowl favorites are the Chiefs (6/1), Ravens (7/1), 49ers (10/1) and Saints (13/1). All four have coaching continuity, few if any holes and the same quality QBs who led them to a combined 52-12 record and four division titles a year ago.

The Chiefs, of course, won the Super Bowl. The Ravens had the league’s best record. The 49ers won the NFC. And the Saints are so confident in their continuity that coach Sean Payton didn’t even bother setting up a virtual offseason.

The Buccaneers (13/1) are tied with New Orleans on that list. Right or wrong, they’re the anomaly because of a man named Brady. We’ll see whether the G.O.A.T. can pull this off without a real offseason and a fast-approaching 43rd birthday.

Coming in eighth is Bill Belichick and the Patriots (22/1). Second-year quarterback Jason Stidham isn’t Brady, but neither was Matt Cassel when he played all but half a quarter when Belichick went 11-5 in 2008.