Vikings defensive end Griffen will become free agent

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will become a free agent for the first time in his 11-year career, coming off a bounce-back season for the longest-tenured player on the team.

Griffen has chosen to exercise his option to void the remaining three years on his contract, a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed Thursday to The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.

The Vikings gave Griffen the option when they renegotiated his contract before the 2019 season, provided he played at least 57 percent of their defensive snaps and posted at least six sacks. Griffen responded with a strong 2019 season, finishing with eight sacks and 66 pressures while playing 77.5 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and re-establishing himself as a vocal leader a year after a five-game absence to undergo treatment for mental health issues.

The Vikings were projected to be more than $10 million over the cap at the start of the 2020 league year; Griffen’s decision clears $13.9 million of cap space, with $800,000 of dead money remaining on the Vikings’ books. He will be 33 in December, and though the team could have interest in bringing him back on a smaller deal, Griffen figures to have options after a resurgent 2019 season.

