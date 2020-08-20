Vikings' contract talks with Cook stall as 'full-go' training camp continues

The cessation of talks on Wednesday, though, came with the sides unable to find a way past familiar sticking points. It’s believed Cook would agree to a contract averaging around $13 million per season, similar to the contracts David Johnson signed with the Cardinals in 2018 and Le’Veon Bell signed with the Jets in 2019. This summer, the Titans gave Derrick Henry — who is 19 months older than Cook, a four-year deal that averages $12.5 million per season.

The Vikings have slowly increased Cook’s workload over the past two days, after effectively holding him out of team drills during their first three days of practice.

He could see a larger set of work in training camp with negotiations stalled, though it remains to be seen if Cook’s declaration about his focus being on Week 1 means he will take the field without a new contract.

Cook, who missed games because of injuries in each of his first three seasons, said last week he has not taken out an insurance policy to guard against injury without a new contract.

“I think I’m an insurance policy, me, myself,” he added. “I’m ready to go. I’m ready to play football. Injuries come with the game, and it’s just how you deal with them.