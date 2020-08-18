Twins would welcome a little extra fake noise in ballpark

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With no fans in the stands, more things are being heard on the field than ever. And maybe that's not such a good thing.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli on Monday said he wouldn't mind the artificial background noise every team is using turned up in an attempt to avoid potential conflicts.

This comes after most Royals players stayed in the dugout for a several moments at the end of Sunday's 4-2 loss, as Twins reliever Sergio Romo kept chirping at them after he struck out the side.

"I think it's happened throughout baseball all year," Baldelli said. "It's not nobody's fault. I keep saying our audio and in-game stuff has been fun, and the energy has been good in the ballpark. I think we could definitely continue to play with different things to help drown out some of that back and forth, or just some of what goes on out on the field. I think that could potentially help everyone. I think it's part of the conversation. It's something we probably could do a little bit and maybe it'll help."

Video showed Romo apparently yelling, "Keep talking," following the final out. Indications are that the issue began earlier in the inning when a close pitch was called a strike on Nicky Lopez, leading to an eruption from the Kansas City dugout that got Romo's attention.