Twins won't cut minor league players, will pay them for full season

Alex Kirilloff, working out during spring training in February in Fort Myers, Fla., is one of the Twins’ top minor league prospects.

 Star Tribune

The Twins will pay their minor league players through August, and won't release any of those players as other major league teams have done.

The major league baseball season is in doubt, and the ripple effect could result in a season with no minor league teams playing.

The Twins have minor league affiliates in Rochester, N.Y. (Class AAA); Pensacola, Fla. (AA); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (A); Fort Myers, Fla. (A and rookie league); Elizabethton, Tenn. (rookie level); and a rookie level team in the Dominican Republic.

ESPN reported more than 1,000 minor league players -- many of whom might have been cut following spring training -- are likely to lose their jobs.

The minor league regular season would normally end before September. Twins minor league players will get health benefits and $400 per week.

The Twins did not make an announcement Friday, but a major league source confirmed the news.

The Associated Press reported at least 11 major league franchises have informed minor leaguers they will continue to provide allowances after May 31.

The San Diego Padres, Miami Marlins, Twins and Seattle Mariners are promising payments through August. The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles have pledged to do so through at least June. The White Sox are even providing those stipends to 25 minor league players recently released.

The Philadelphia Phillies also plan to continue allowances through June, but likely at a reduction from the $400 per week rate. The amount is to be determined, the team said.

Oakland said Tuesday it will suspend pay for all minor leaguers at the end of the month. The Athletics are the only team to announce an end to the allowances.

The allowances were a pay raise for many players, with minimum salaries ranging from $290 per week at Class A to $502 per week at Triple-A over the five-month season.

