Twins won't cut minor league players, will pay them for full season

The Twins will pay their minor league players through August, and won't release any of those players as other major league teams have done.

The major league baseball season is in doubt, and the ripple effect could result in a season with no minor league teams playing.

The Twins have minor league affiliates in Rochester, N.Y. (Class AAA); Pensacola, Fla. (AA); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (A); Fort Myers, Fla. (A and rookie league); Elizabethton, Tenn. (rookie level); and a rookie level team in the Dominican Republic.

ESPN reported more than 1,000 minor league players -- many of whom might have been cut following spring training -- are likely to lose their jobs.

The minor league regular season would normally end before September. Twins minor league players will get health benefits and $400 per week.

The Twins did not make an announcement Friday, but a major league source confirmed the news.

The Associated Press reported at least 11 major league franchises have informed minor leaguers they will continue to provide allowances after May 31.