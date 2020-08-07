You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twins TV ratings on Fox Sports North are up 47% over last year
0 comments
MLB

Twins TV ratings on Fox Sports North are up 47% over last year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Twins Pirates Baseball

The Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario, left, is greeted by Miguel Sano (22) after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh.

 Associated Press

Conventional wisdom said that fans would consume sports in large quantities on TV once they returned in 2020 after a months-long drought and with in-person attendance wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, in an early sample size of Major League Baseball regional sports networks, that notion is proving to be true.

Forbes has the numbers for the 29 U.S.-based MLB teams through July 30 — just a handful of games, but still a useful early snapshot (the Canada-based Blue Jays were not included).

Overall, TV ratings on RSNs are up 17.7% from last year to his year (3.66 this year compared to 3.11 in 2019).

Close to two-thirds of U.S. teams (19 out of 29) have seen increases, and the Twins are near the top of two lists: overall TV ratings in 2020 and percent increase from last year to this year.

Per Forbes, Twins games on Fox Sports North have jumped from an already solid 4.94 rating in 2019 to an even more robust 7.24 through the six Twins games between July 24 and July 30.

Only Cleveland, St. Louis and Cincinnati have higher ratings this season, putting the Twins on FSN fourth. Last year they were No. 8.

And the Twins’ 47% increase so far this season is tied with the Tigers for the sixth-biggest jump from last year to this year. So the Twins on FSN were starting from a strong spot in the ratings and have increased quite a bit — perhaps not surprising given last year’s 101-win season and the anticipation for continued success this year.

A rating point in the Twin Cities represents about 17,600 households, meaning the average TV audience for a Twins game this year has been a little over 127,000 households.

Forbes also reported that more than 90% of ad inventory for MLB games on RSNs had already been sold by the time the season started.

Refer

  • ONLINE: Minnesota's game at Kansas City on Friday ended after press time. For coverage, visit winonadailynews.com.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Cruz's walk-off single lifts Twins past Pirates 5-4
Pro Sports

Cruz's walk-off single lifts Twins past Pirates 5-4

  • Updated

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Minnesota Twins a 5-4 victory Monday night over the Pittsburgh Pirates for their fourth straight win, setting off an amusing socially distant celebration tailored for the COVID-19 era.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News