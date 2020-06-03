Twins' St. Peter: MLB 'closer to resolution that most people believe'

“I think there are also some benefits to shorter versus longer that allows us to get out on the diamond and play in a safe manner, and hopefully for over an entire season,” St. Peter said. “Getting derailed on the start/stop scenario is the worst-case scenario. You’re trying to thread a needle in getting a baseball season in before a second surge of this virus, which we believe is a very real possibility.”

The health concerns of the players are issues that can be resolved, St. Peter said.

As other sports craft plans to complete their seasons, the return of baseball has been viewed by many as potentially a big step in the nation’s emergence from the pandemic. But now the country needs healing in another way.

The Twins participated in Blackout Tuesday, a movement that originated in the music industry but expanded as a way to mourn the May 25 death of George Floyd while pushing for social justice change and reflecting on ways the black community can move forward. On Tuesday, the Twins tweeted a picture of a black square and even changed their avatar to a Twins cap with a black background, along with the message “Black Lives Matter.”

St. Peter said he feels baseball can be part of the emergence from a tumultuous period in history.