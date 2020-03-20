Twins planning for season that won't start 'anytime soon'

"The realities of the numbers and the math around this would indicate that we'll likely deal with something along the way, whether it's a potential need for a test or one that actually transpires and we find out something specific," Falvey said. "But as of today, we don't have anything on that."

For now, they're preparing for a season while in limbo. Before they split from Fort Myers, Fla., pitching coach Wes Johnson created a throwing calendar for pitchers but it's more difficult for position players, Falvey said, because they don't have access to the same workout spaces they have at Hammond Stadium.

"Guys are certainly looking at that and having to adapt or adjust on a daily basis," Falvey said. "But right now, I think our focus has been to make sure everyone's home, consistent check-ins -- we check in every day with every one of our players with respect to health."

While some players have made their way to Minneapolis, most have gone to their offseason homes. A few have stayed in Fort Myers but there have been no organized workouts. Falvey said a few players around the spring training facility are trying to utilize resources while limiting themselves to one-on-one contact.