Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff hopes injury issues are behind him

Kirilloff is 22, a husband headed for a fourth wedding anniversary in the fall, and now is experiencing the joy of a baby daughter.

In an interview this week at Hammond Stadium, a reporter said: "You have leapt into the role of a family man much earlier than most of your compadres in this clubhouse.''

Kirilloff nodded and said: "I think that would be safe to say.''

One year ago, there was also the feeling that Kirilloff's baseball career could be on a similar fast track.

Twins officials watching him at the team facilities in the winter of 2018-19 were unanimous in this thought: "Alex's swing looks better than ever.'' Entering spring training, the message became: "Don't be surprised if you see him in Minnesota before the season's over.''

The Twins assigned Kirilloff back to the minors in the first wave of players last spring, then brought him back for a game on March 17 vs. Toronto.

He finished with three singles, a stolen base, an RBI.

"He puts competitive swings on pitches that are difficult to even put in play, and is able to do positive things with them. He's an impressive young man.''