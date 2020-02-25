Twins' hitting "non-philosophy" won't change under new coach Edgar Varela

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Former Twins hitting coach James Rowson would refer to opposing pitchers as, "the clown with the red nose," just to get his hitters to worry less about the status of whomever was on the mound on more on the damage they can do at the plate.

The Twins have lost Rowson's wit to the Marlins — where he will be the bench coach and offensive coordinator — but they don't believe their philosophy walked out of the door as well. That philosophy, if you ask them, is that there is no philosophy.

"And I really don't ever like talking about organizational hitting philosophies, because I don't think that makes sense," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "That sounds like a one-size fits all mentality, and that's not the way we do things here."

Edgar Varela, hired to replace Rowson after spending two years as the Twins minor league field coordinator, is the lead hitting coach and will be in the dugout during games. Rudy Hernandez has been the assistant hitting coach the past five seasons but got a bump in title to co-hitting coach during the offseason. Varela will be the lead voice, but both will work with hitters in the way Rowson did — to them find the swing that best suits them.