Twins' hitting "non-philosophy" won't change under new coach Edgar Varela

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Former Twins hitting coach James Rowson would refer to opposing pitchers as, "the clown with the red nose," just to get his hitters to worry less about the status of whomever was on the mound on more on the damage they can do at the plate.
The Twins have lost Rowson's wit to the Marlins — where he will be the bench coach and offensive coordinator — but they don't believe their philosophy walked out of the door as well. That philosophy, if you ask them, is that there is no philosophy.
"And I really don't ever like talking about organizational hitting philosophies, because I don't think that makes sense," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "That sounds like a one-size fits all mentality, and that's not the way we do things here."
Edgar Varela, hired to replace Rowson after spending two years as the Twins minor league field coordinator, is the lead hitting coach and will be in the dugout during games. Rudy Hernandez has been the assistant hitting coach the past five seasons but got a bump in title to co-hitting coach during the offseason. Varela will be the lead voice, but both will work with hitters in the way Rowson did — to them find the swing that best suits them.
Varela was a hitting coach for seven seasons in the minors before being Pittsburgh's Latin American hitting coordinator in 2017.
Twins catcher Mitch Garver was pleased to learn about Varela's coaching background. Last season, he worked with Rowson before the games in which he started. When he didn't start, he would do in-game work with Hernandez. It didn't matter to him who he worked with.
"Things aren't going to change for me," Garver said.
Cruz control
Last year, Nelson Cruz played in a Feb. 23 game then didn't appear in the next 12 games. Part of the reason was a pulled leg muscle that the Twins were careful with, but they planned to take it easy with him then -- and just like they plan now.
Cruz was 2-for-3 on Monday with a home run and two RBI in the Twins' win over Boston at Hammond Stadium. Cruz singled hard off the foot of Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning before belting an opposite field home run against Kyle Hart in the fourth. Cruz struck out looking in the fifth.
There might not be another 12-game layoff for Cruz this year, especially when there are split-squad games scheduled for Wednesday. But the Twins will be careful using him.
"Nelson is going to take a day," Baldelli said. "We're on the road tomorrow. He won't be out there. We are going to see a lot of our guys on the split-squad day."