Twins' Dominican players eager for game in home country

"It's going to be tough," Polanco said, "but things happen. I'll have to deal with it."

The Twins wrestled with the decision but, in the end, decided to keep him in Fort Myers. The 2019 All-Star won't even go as an ambassador.

"These circumstances don't play out like this very often," Baldelli said. "These situations don't come up, and we know how important that is to our guys. But as far as playing in the game, I don't think it's necessarily good to send [Polanco] out there in unusual circumstances for him to go play in those games. Because everything will be a little bit different and a little bit unknown. I don't think rushing him out there to do that is something that we'd want."

Gilberto Celestino, who grew up down the street from the stadium, will start in center field on Saturday. Righthanders Jorge Alcala and Jhoan Duran, two their better pitching prospects, are on the trip.

Another Dominican Twin who will not play is right-hander Fernando Romero, who was turned away from U.S. customs officials when he attempted to enter the country last month. He has applying for another visa to join camp, but has been working out in the Dominican Republic and will meet with the Twins when they arrive in the country.