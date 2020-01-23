Excited Twins fans filled Whalen’s at Westfield Thursday with hopes of meeting former and current members of the team in Jake Cave, Bert Blyleven and Ryan Jeffers, along with radio broadcaster Cory Provus.
Cave, Blyleven and Jeffers answered questions from fans, along with Provus, about a variety of topics ranging from playing baseball to what song was their favorite off of the recent Eminem album.
The visit was a part of the 2020 Case IH Twins Winter Caravan, which is touring Minnesota to meet fans.
Local fan Dan Monson attended the caravan visit with his sons.
The family was “extremely excited” when they learned that members of the team were going to visit Winona, Monson said.
He shared that he thought the experience was a unique one for his children, along with their friends who also attended.
Monson said that the boys have playing baseball since they were “big enough to hold a bat.”
You have free articles remaining.
One of his sons, Ben, declared that his love for the Twins team is simply due to them being from Minnesota.
Leisha Beach, another fan who went to see the Twins players during the visit, said that she’s been a fan of Cave and Blyleven for as long as she can remember.
Her love for the team, she said, developed from watching baseball with her grandparents as a child.
When she learned the Twins were visiting, there was no question in her mind about if she was going to attend.
“I think it’s really cool that this happened,” Beach said.
Of course, it's an exciting time to be a Twins fan. There hasn't been this much buzz surrounding the team since the days of Joe Mauer and Justin Morneau. Coming off a season where they won 101 games and hit a major league-record 307 home runs, the Twins made a splash in free agency signing slugger Josh Donaldson to a four-year, $92 million fully guaranteed contract.
"I'm sure this organization had expectations from last year to have success, but from my own personal baseball fandom, I feel like the Twins exceeded expectations of what people thought of what they did," Donaldson said at his introductory press conference on Wednesday. "Now this year, there are going to be expectations for guys to go out there and improve upon what they have done. I've lived through those battles and been through those experiences to help give guys advice."
All profits from admission to the event will benefit the Winona Chiefs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.