Timberwolves doctor playing key role in COVID-fighting saliva test

But it takes only a little bit of work to analyze in a lab and that work can be done quicker than with the swabs.

Both the league and the researchers saw a chance to provide low-cost testing to people that need it the most. Sikka said they hope this test will help control the spread of COVID in places where it’s needed most, like Black or Native American communities, and also to help businesses and schools. Weiss said the league was also speaking with large foundations about who might need the test most.

“We wanted to find some things that we could help with …” Weiss said. “We felt like that was maybe a responsibility that we had to spend some time thinking about whether there was any (opportunities) like that. This was one of those ideas.”

Sikka, who previously worked at Mayo Clinic and completed an anesthesiology residency at the U, wears many hats in his job with the Wolves. He analyzes player health and nutrition and has been heading the Wolves’ coronavirus response since the pandemic began in addition to his responsibilities with the league.

He deflected credit for the project’s success so far, but Weiss was eager to heap praise on Sikka’s role in helping this test get to the point it’s at today.

“He’s modest, which is I suppose probably a Midwestern trait,” Weiss said. “But he should get a lot of credit. He helped bring this group together and he’s been diligent and hard working on the project. It’s not an exaggeration to say we wouldn’t be here without his work.”

