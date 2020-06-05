Tense talks behind them, United players looking toward summer tournament

“They have answered many, many of the questions that you have to do to try to pull something off like this in a month’s time, but there are still a couple that are unanswered,” Finlay said.

Questions, Finlay said, that must be answered before players get to Orlando. Among them, what the league will do in the event that a player tests positive.

But should the tournament go off without a hitch, the rough plan right now is for teams to participate in a four-team group stage — those three matches would count toward regular-season standings — before advancing to a single-elimination knockout tournament.

The tournament is not expected to be longer than 35 days, MLS Commissioner Don Garber said Wednesday on a Zoom call with reporters. Finlay said that was a win for players who originally were looking at a proposal that had them away from home for 68 days.

And after that, the hope is that teams might be able to return to their home markets to play about 18 more games, Finlay said, if everything goes well. Those games would likely be played without fans.

Although many players would have preferred to stay in their home markets to begin with, Finlay said they realized that this would be the quickest way to get the sport back on TV for fans to watch.

“Everyone’s going to do everything they can to try to get us back on the field in a safe manner,” Finlay said. “Whether it’s in front of fans or not, I wish it was, but I think it’s very unlikely for 2020. I just think being able to put some games on TV, whether it’s (at) an empty Allianz Field, would be a good thing for us.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0