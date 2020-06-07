Teeing off a new normal: PGA Tour players will need patience

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pro golfer Tom Hoge is a nomad in normal times. Here in the abnormal time of coronavirus, he’ll stay at home one more week when the PGA Tour resumes its suspended season Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.

He has lived there since he left Fargo for Texas Christian University in 2007. His home, all those ensuing years, has been near historic Colonial Country Club, which will welcome the tour back to play for the first time since March.

Consider it a home game for the two-time Minnesota State Amateur champion and nine-year tour pro who has three top-10 finishes and $1.7 million earned in his first 13 events this season.

“I was playing well, felt like I was playing my best there before we got canceled,” Hoge said. “Now it’s time to, hopefully, to find that same form, get back out there and keep it going.”

On Thursday golf will help lead professional sports back into action with the Charles Schwab Challenge. It’ll do so with a field that features the world’s top five ranked players -- including No. 1 Rory McIlroy -- and Minnesotan Tom Lehman, but not No. 11 Tiger Woods.

All those entered have waited all these months -- just as golf fans have waited to watch something, if only on television.