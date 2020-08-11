Sano's swing has yet to get up to speed for Twins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Miguel Sano is a mess right now.

The burly first baseman entered Tuesday hitting .111 with only five hits in 45 at-bats — three home runs and two doubles.

Sano has 23 strikeouts in 13 games, and his 48.9% strikeout rate would top baseball if he had the qualifying amount of plate appearances. Sano admitted about a week before the delayed Opening Day that his swing was about 50% of where he wanted it to be at that point — and the first three weeks of the season have revealed how far he has to go.

Co-hitting coach Edgar Varela pointed out that Sano got a late start to the season because he tested positive for COVID-19 during the July intake phase and has been playing a little catch-up. Sano has tried to adjust how he holds his hands at the plate in order to get his bat going, but he has been late on many fastballs. Varela remains optimistic that Sano will figure out his swing.

“I think he’s really close,” Varela said.

Sano has tried to work counts into his favor. In fact, he is seeing 4.66 pitches per plate appearance, second only to Nelson Cruz on the club. But there has been little payoff so far for a batter who hit .247 with 34 home runs with 79 RBI in 105 games last season.